Eagles HC Nick Sirianni compares DeVonta Smith to Chargers star WR Keenan Allen
The high praise for DeVonta Smith is continuing, and this time it was head coach Nick Sirianni comparing the rookie wide receivers to one of the NFL’s best at the position. During a recent sitdown with the media, the Eagles head coach was asked about Smith’s development through four weeks of training camp.
Philadelphia’s new head coach compared the Heisman Trophy winner to another one of his former receivers, Chargers star, Keenan Allen.
“He is such a polished young WR. I haven’t seen a young receiver this precise since being with Keenan Allen in 2013”.
One of the great takeaways from his first NFL outing on the field was that he beat every single defender one-on-one at the line of scrimmage. Smith created separation for himself all game long and really showed his natural ability as a route runner on an NFL stage.
Philadelphia needs that polished route-running ability and superior separation ability to shine from day one.
