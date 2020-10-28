Eagles HC Doug Pederson on whether Jason Peters is willing to play right guard

Glenn Erby

The Philadelphia Eagles are getting healthy at the right time and with Jason Peters set to return to the lineup, Doug Pederson has a decision to make. During his Wednesday zoom session, Pederson was asked about Peters’s availability and where he might play.

Per the Eagles head coach, the future Hall of Famer will play wherever he’s asked.


Pederson hinted at how well Jordan Mailata has played at left tackle but from a strategic standpoint, was noncommital on where Peters would play as he returns to the lineup.

