Eagles HC Doug Pederson says ‘stability’ is the key to Carson Wentz regaining his MVP form

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson had some interesting comments after the Egles 23-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys, but none more revealing than his quote on ‘stability’ or the lack thereof, playing a huge part in quarterback Carson Wentz regaining his MVP form from 2017.

Pederson made comparisons between now and 2017 when Wentz played at an MVP level.

“We go back and compare to ’17 when he had an MVP-type season and I can honestly tell you if there’s a common denominator, we had stability around Carson Wentz,” Pederson said. “We had three receivers, three tight ends, and running backs, and we didn’t have the moving parts that we’ve had last year, already in the first part of this season.

“We had stability and as an offense, we had continuity, so that to me has probably been the biggest difference between then and now.”

Pederson made the comments on On Monday morning during his usual weekly appearance on SportsRadio 94WIP Morning Show and after Carson Wentz’s performance on Sunday night became the primary topic of discussion.

A lot of that stability and continuity centered around offensive coordinator Frank Reich and the Eagles having a rather healthy roster during Wentz’s first two seasons in the NFL. Since the 2019 season, Wentz has played with a variety of different offensive line and skill position combinations.

