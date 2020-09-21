Eagles HC Doug Pederson has interesting response when asked if Carson Wentz has ‘regressed’

Doug Pederson met with the media on Monday just hours after the Eagles brutal home loss the Los Angles Rams that left Philadelphia winless on the young season. Pederson held a zoom meeting at the NovaCare Complex, and short of one question concerning injured left guard Isaac Seumalo, the rest of the questions surrounded quarterback Carson Wentz and his struggles through the first two weeks of the season.

Pederson was asked about the playcalling, Wentz’s crucial late-game interception, and whether his franchise quarterback had regressed as a passer.

The Eagles head coach had an interesting response.

Doug Pederson when asked why Carson Wentz is regressing in Year 5. "It's a good question." Yes, it is. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) September 21, 2020





The questions come on the heels of a brief cameo from second-round pick Jalen Hurts, who had three snaps as a decoy and with the Eagles likely integrating him further into the Philadelphia offense.

A dual-threat quarterback, Hurts could help alleviate some of the pressure off Wentz in goal line and red zone situations. Expanding Hurt’s role could further complicate things with Wentz who seems to be pressing early on.

This is about to get even more interesting.

