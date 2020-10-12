Eagles HC Doug Pederson channels his ‘inner Belichick’ when asked about the NFC East

Pederson on NFC East: "I don't care about the rest of the league. I care about the Philadelphia Eagles. …It is what it is. I'm going to pull out my inner Bill Belichick said, 'I'm focused on Baltimore.'" — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) October 12, 2020





Lost in the Philadelphia Eagles 1-3-1 start is the fact that the Birds sit one-half game out of first place in the division and their biggest rival, the Dallas Cowboys, just lost quarterback Dak Prescott for the season with an ankle fracture.

On Monday during his zoom press conference, Pederson was asked about the NFC East, the poor play, and the Eagles’ chances of winning another division title with Prescott out. Pederson was vague in his answers and even referred to one of Bill Belichick’s most famous phrases.

For Pederson and the Eagles, the focus should be on taking each game one week at a time, while placing urgency on division games, in a similar fashion to last season.