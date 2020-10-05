The Eagles are hanging onto a halftime lead, in a game that gets weirder by the minute.

They’re up 8-7 on the 49ers at the break, with their early Carson Wentz touchdown holding up.

The 49ers have made more plays, but have made enough mistakes of their own to avoid taking a lead.

Nick Mullens threw a bad interception to wipe out a scoring opportunity in the second quarter, after tight end George Kittle made a a few impressive individual plays.

The 49ers got on the board late in the first quarter, when rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk took a backward pass and took it 38 yards for a touchdown.

That score made Eagles safety Marcus Epps an extra in Aiyuk’s highlight reel for years to come, as the 49ers wideout hurdled him cleanly on his way to the end zone.

There haven’t been many other plays since then, however, so the Eagles are still up a point.

Eagles hanging onto 8-7 lead at half originally appeared on Pro Football Talk