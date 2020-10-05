The Eagles took control of the NFC East, with perhaps an iron grip on the top spot in the division — with their first win of the year.

In a game as ugly as your neighbor’s Halloween decorations, the skeleton of the Eagles beat the ghost of the 49ers 25-20.

That moved the resurgent Eagles to 1-2-1.

Quarterback Carson Wentz hit wide receiver Travis Fulgham for a 42-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, and linebacker Alex Singleton followed on the next play from scrimmage by picking off 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens and returning it for an interception.

Fulgham was just promoted from the practice squad Saturday to fill in the blanks on an injury depleted roster, and Singleton had played 11 snaps of professional defense prior to Sunday’s game.

Such was the night in a game full of replacements, and replacements for the replacements on both sides of the ball.

Wentz actually played relatively well, considering what he was surrounded with (the Eagles had one healthy receiver in practice this week). He finished with 193 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and ran for a touchdown early.

Mullens was pulled for C.J. Beathard late in the game, which should end the ill-advised speculation that he might replace the injured Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers (2-2) were just as strapped by injuries, but tight end George Kittle returned to catch 15 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown, and rookie wideout Brandon Aiyuk had a 38-yard hurdle-and-run touchdown, but there were few other moments of competence.

Beathard took a shot at the end zone on the final play, but the ball flicked off a number of hands before falling incomplete.

Eagles hang on to beat 49ers 25-20 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk