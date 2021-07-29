Eagles had two players fail conditioning test at the start of training camp

Josh Lynch
·1 min read
In this article:
As day two of the Philadelphia Eagles training camp took place, two notable players were in the news for issues that took place prior to camp start.

According to Jeff McLane of The Inquirer, wide receiver Jalen Reagor and tight end, Dallas Goedert both failed conditioning tests prior to day one.

Reagor entered training camp dealing with “lower body tightness”, and slowly got into the groove during Thursday’s practice.

Philadelphia’s 2020 first-round pick is also grieving the recent murder of a childhood friend and it understandably may have prevented Reagor from fully being engaged entering his second training camp.

Goedert for his part simply made a mistake during his test, causing him to fail on his initial run per McLane.

He wasn’t the only player to fail the test. Dallas Goedert didn’t pass as well, sources said. The fourth-year tight end apparently wasn’t slowed as much by his conditioning or lack thereof. He used the wrong technique in a drill, turned the wrong way, and thus finished below the required baseline, a league source said.

Reagor and Goedert both enter the 2021 season with huge expectations and the fourth-year tight end is looking to exceed expectations while also landing a huge contract extension in the coming months.

