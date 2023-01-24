Eagles had RB Bryant Koback in for a visit
The Eagles are always looking to add talent to the roster and on Tuesday, the team had free agent running back Bryant Koback in for a visit.
One of the most successful backs ever at the University of Toledo Koback signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent after last April’s NFL draft.
During his final season at Toledo, Koback finished fourth among FBS running backs in yards per carry (6.71), 11th in total rushing yards (1,400), and tied for 11th in total TDs (18).
One of the most productive running backs in Toledo Rockets’ history, Koback finished his career ranked 2nd all-time in rushing touchdowns with 45, and fourth in rushing yards with 4,026.
