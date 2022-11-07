Eagles had OT Fred Johnson in for a workout

Eagles worked out Fred Johnson — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 7, 2022

The Eagles are always looking to add talent to the roster, and with the team preparing for a Monday night matchup against Washington, Howie Roseman did some talent evaluating.

According to Aaron Wilson, the team had offensive tackle Fred Johnson in for a visit and workout.

Johnson played at the University of Florida and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft.

After making the Steelers’ initial 53-man roster, he was waived and claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Bengals. Johnson made eight starts in 23 games with Cincinnati during his three years with the team.

After the team signed La’El Collins, Johnson was waived and landed with the Buccaneers before being waived last week.

