Eagles had one player make a PFF ranking of the top 32 running backs ahead of 2023

The Eagles have the NFL’s top rushing attack and take pride in a committee approach to running opposing defenses out of the building late in games.

Philadelphia lost Miles Sanders to the Panthers but regrouped by signing Rashaad Penny to a one-year deal and trading for D’Andre Swift during the NFL draft.

PFF recently ranked the top 32 running backs in the NFL ahead of the 2023 regular season, and only Rashaad Penny made the list for the Eagles.

28. RASHAAD PENNY, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Penny has played in only 15 games over the past two years. But in each of those seasons, he averaged more than 6.0 yards per carry, which is the highest mark of any back with at least 150 carries during that time. I’m very intrigued to see what he does behind the Eagles’ offensive line this season.

Penny had the best season of his career in 2021, rushing for 749 yards and six touchdowns, but he was limited to only ten games, and he hasn’t played over ten since his rookie season.

When healthy, Penny is one of the most productive running backs in the NFL, averaging 5.7 yards per carry for his career and 6 yards per carry over the past two years.

