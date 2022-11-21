Eagles had OL Julian Good-Jones in for a workout

The #Eagles worked out Calgary Stampeders OL Julian Good-Jones today, per source. Good-Jones, an Iowa State alum, spent camp with Philadelphia in 2020. CFL players can work out for NFL teams now but cannot sign until January. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 21, 2022

The Eagles are always looking to add talent along the offensive line, and according to Tom Pelissero, the team worked out Julian Good-Jones.

A star offensive tackle with the Calgary Stampeders, Good-Jones originally signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State after the 2020 NFL draft and was released following training camp.

