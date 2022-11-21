Eagles had OL Julian Good-Jones in for a workout

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles are always looking to add talent along the offensive line, and according to Tom Pelissero, the team worked out Julian Good-Jones.

A star offensive tackle with the Calgary Stampeders, Good-Jones originally signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State after the 2020 NFL draft and was released following training camp.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

