Eagles had OL Julian Good-Jones in for a workout
The #Eagles worked out Calgary Stampeders OL Julian Good-Jones today, per source. Good-Jones, an Iowa State alum, spent camp with Philadelphia in 2020. CFL players can work out for NFL teams now but cannot sign until January.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 21, 2022
The Eagles are always looking to add talent along the offensive line, and according to Tom Pelissero, the team worked out Julian Good-Jones.
A star offensive tackle with the Calgary Stampeders, Good-Jones originally signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State after the 2020 NFL draft and was released following training camp.