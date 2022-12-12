Eagles had free agent safety Anthony Harris in for a visit

S Anthony Harris visited the #Eagles today. Reunion possible there. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 12, 2022

The Eagles are thin at the safety position and had a familiar name in for a free-agent visit.

According to Mike Garafalo, Anthony Harris was a guest at the NovaCare Complex after Reed Blankenship suffered a low-grade knee sprain in Sunday’s win over the Giants.

Harris signed to the Broncos practice squad after losing the roster battle with Blankenship, and he was recently released.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire