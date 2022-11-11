Eagles had free agent punter Brock Miller in for a work out
#Eagles worked out punter Brock Miller @Br0ckMiller
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 11, 2022
The Eagles don’t have many weaknesses, but Punter Arryn Siposs has been a player to watch all season, and things could be heating up.
For the second time in less than a year, Philadelphia had free-agent punter Brock Miller in for a workout.
It’s an annual event, and the second time the Eagles had Miller in before playing Washington.
Entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014, Miller has yet to see game action while bouncing around the league from the practice squad to the practice squad.
Miller signed a futures contract with the San Francisco 49ers in January 2017 but was cut later that offseason in May.
He’s also spent four different occasions on the Giants’ practice squad and most recently signed with the Los Angeles Rams during the 2019 preseason.
