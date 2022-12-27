Eagles had former Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin in for a tryout

An interesting tryout for the Eagles today: former Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin. Injuries limited Jarwin to just 9 games the last two seasons, but he was a productive player with Dallas in 2018-2019. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 27, 2022

The Eagles are always looking for depth and with the team preparing for the Saints in Week 17, Field Yates is reporting that former Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin was at the NovaCare Complex for a tryout.

Jarwin signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2017 but was released on an injury settlement during the offseason.

Jarwin underwent surgery for a hip injury that is “considered very uncommon” for an active NFL player, as reported in March, and was considered unlikely to be ready for Week 1.

The Cowboys saved a little under $4 million in cap space with the move. Dalton Schultz took over as the main Cowboys tight end this season and was franchise tagged.

Philadelphia currently has star pass catcher Dallas Goedert on the roster, Jack Stoll, and rookie Grant Calcaterra.

