Eagles had eight players earn Top 10 status in ESPN’s rankings of the NFL’s best players

The Eagles are now just seven days away from reporting to the NovaCare Complex for training camp, and they’ll have a loaded roster looking to repeat as NFC Champions.

ESPN polled coaches, players, executives, and scouts and other figures around the league, looking for the top 10 players at each position.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Even with no players at running back, defensive tackle, linebacker and safety, Philadelphia still led the NFL and was tied with San Francisco for 8 top ten players.

QB -- 6th

The All-Pro quarterback landed at No. 6 on the list behind Justin Herbert (5), Aaron Rodgers (4), Josh Allen (3), Joe Burrow (2), and Patrick Mahomes (1).

WR --7th

After landing a top 10 rating in Madden, A.J. Brown is No. 7 on the list of top wide receivers in the NFL.

TE--4th

Goedert is an elite player and landed at No. 4 on the list.

G.C --6th

Legendary center, Jason Kelce landed at No. 6 on the list.

OT --4th/5th

Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata both made the list, landing at fourth and fifth respectively.

Edge Rusher --5th

Reddick logged 16.5 sacks in 2022 and the All-Pro landed at No. 5 on the list.

CB --5th

Big Play Slay made the list at cornerback, landing at No. 5 on the list.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire