Eagles had 4 players named among ESPN’s best 100 draft picks

The picks are in and NFL experts were extremely high on the Eagles’ draft class, appraising good value with many of the picks they made – specifically Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith Sydney Brown and Kelee Ringo among others.

Tanner McKee will challenge Ian Book for the No. 3 quarterback job, Tyler Steen could start at right guard, and Moro Ojomo offers versatility at multiple positions as a seventh round pick.

ESPN’s Matt Miller gave Philadelphia an A grade for their haul, and during a recent ranking of 100 best draft picks, the Eagles had four players make the list.

3. Jalen Carter, DT, Philadelphia Eagles (Pick 1-9)

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 overall pick won’t have the pressure of being a Day 1 starter, and we’ll be able to learn from Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham.

My pre-draft ranking: No. 6 I looked at value, scheme fit and need when ranking these picks. The Carter selection hits all three components. Philadelphia was the ultimate best-case scenario for Carter to realize his immense football potential. In the Eagles’ culture — and alongside former teammates Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean — he has the tools to become the league’s best interior defender within his rookie contract. Philly landed arguably the most talented player in the class at ninth overall.

18. Nolan Smith, OLB, Philadelphia Eagles (Pick 1-30)

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Smith is listed as an outside linebacker, but he’ll have ample opportunity to earn a role in the pass rusher rotation.

My pre-draft ranking: No. 14 Smith was rumored to be on the Eagles’ wish list at No. 10 overall — and they got him at No. 30. Smith is a mirror image of current Philly outside linebacker Haason Reddick and will be worked into the team’s edge-rush rotation while learning from established veterans who can add to his toolkit of pass-rushing moves.

20. Kelee Ringo, CB, Philadelphia Eagles (Pick 4-105)

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Ringo could be the steal of this draft four years from now, and he’ll spend his first year learning from two of the NFL’s top cornerbacks.

My pre-draft ranking: No. 56

The Eagles are featured heavily here thanks to great value and need-based selections like this one. Ringo was considered by many as a second-round pick but slid in part because of poor play against top talent in the College Football Playoff. In Philly, he’ll get time to learn better technique behind Darius Slay and James Bradberry before potentially earning a starting position.

40. Sydney Brown, S, Philadelphia Eagles (Pick 3-66)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Brown has an opportunity to be a starter from Day 1, and he’ll certainly contribute, while adding versatility.

My pre-draft ranking: No. 65 An almost direct hit on value, Brown to Philadelphia has the makings of another midround steal for the Birds. My No. 2-ranked safety, Brown steps into a roster that lost two starters at the position in free agency. A third-rounder pushing for a starting job on a Super Bowl contender might surprise some people, but Brown has that level of talent, and the Eagles have legitimate needs there.

