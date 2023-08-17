Eagles' Haason Reddick to have surgery to repair right thumb injury: source
Edge rusher and Camden native Haason Reddick should be back within a week after recovering.
Edge rusher and Camden native Haason Reddick should be back within a week after recovering.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football defense rankings for 2023 draft season!
It's not for everybody, but understanding coach motivation is half the battle.
The Browns and Eagles face each other after joint practices this week.
Ekeler's Edge is back and better than ever before. Los Angeles RB Austin Ekeler joins Matt Harmon to kick of the show's third season with a mission to provide the best real, and of course fantasy, football conversations and content this fall.
Will the lobbying efforts of powerful political figures change minds and alter the votes of dissenting ACC members?
We've built a suite of custom features you can add to your league for a small price for the upcoming football season.
Get ready for another great season of football analysis, guest appearances and laughs with Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Broncos vs. 49ers game.
The Chiefs are a 6.5-point favorite for the opening game of the NFL season.
West Virginia announced Bob Huggins’ resignation one day after his DUI arrest this summer, though he later tried to walk that back.
With Week 1 of exhibition games in the books, fantasy football analyst Dan Titus examines some key ADP changes.
McLaren looked like it was heading nowhere early in the season, but over the last four races the team has come around in dramatic fashion.
Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don continue strategy week on the pod by doing the impossible: Constructing the perfect roster. Speaking of the perfect fantasy player, Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson joins Harmon to talk all things fantasy and debate who the best route runners are in the NFL right now.
The top 30 in the standings will qualify for the Tour Championship next week in Atlanta.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Friday's Panthers vs. Giants game.
Viktor Hovland took the third spot on the European team on Tuesday, joining Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy.
The opening week of preseason served as a reminder of how few quality offensive linemen there are. And does Russell Wilson really need a lot of reps in a meaningless game? Trey Lance sure does.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk delivers her nominations for the top players at each position she expects to shock the world in 2023.
While many commissioners expect and understand that more changes are coming to the CFP structure, some are against completely reworking the 12-team format.
Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski join forces to recap preseason week one and give their takeaways and biggest surprises before diving into quarterback draft strategy and how to approach quarterback in a Superflex league.