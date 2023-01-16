Eagles' Haason Reddick relishing every moment of first trip to playoffs

Haason Reddick relishing every moment of first trip to playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It’s the middle of January and that usually means Haason Reddick is planning his offseason vacation.



Reddick spent his first four seasons with the Cards, going 8-8 under Bruce Arians in 2017, 3-13 in 2018 under Steve Wilks and then 5-10-1 and 8-8 in two years under Kliff Kingsbury. Then it was off to Carolina, who went 5-12 last year under Matt Rhule.



Let’s do the math:

All Reddick had to show for his first five NFL seasons was a 29-51-1 record, no winning seasons and no trips to the playoffs.



So this year has been special for Reddick for a lot of reasons. He recorded a career-high 16 sacks, 3rd-most in the NFL. He led the league in forced fumbles. He made his first Pro Bowl team and his first all-pro honor.



But more than anything, he finally got to play for a winner.



For the first time since 2016, when Temple went 10-4 and won the American Athletic Conference title.



“It’s a great feeling not cleaning out your locker,” Reddick said. “Usually, I’ll be planning what trip I’m about to go on, but now I’m here with a chance to fight for something special, be a part of something special and, shoot, man, I’m trying to do my best to make sure we hit that goal.



“I know each man here is on the same path, thinking the same way. I’m just making sure I can do my part.”



Reddick looks around the Eagles’ defensive line room and sees Brandon Graham, who’s been to the playoffs seven times and won a Super Bowl; Ndamukong Suh, who’s been to the postseason six times and won a Super Bowl; Linval Joseph, who won a Super Bowl as a rookie and has made four postseason trips; Fletcher Cox, whose gone to the postseason six times and won a Super Bowl.



The 28-year-old Reddick is the oldest player on the Eagles' roster who’s never played in the postseason. The only other current starters with no playoff experience are Kyzir White and Reed Blankenship.



“It’s crazy,” he said Friday. “I knew eventually it would come. I didn’t know when. I’m just happy I got that chance. Now that I do, I’m just trying to make sure I’m a part of making sure we win, that’s all that really matters.



“You talk about it, especially with guys like B.G. and Rob (Quinn). Coach Wash (Jeremiah Washburn) and I, we talk about it in our room, because for me and Wash, this is our first year. And then you have guys (who’ve gone to the playoffs a lot).



“I’m learning what it really takes to win at this point. Just great things. Turning up the urgency and just honing in, locking in on football for another month to make sure that we make that ultimate goal.”



In the last couple weeks, Reddick was named to his first Pro Bowl team, he was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for December and he was named second team on his first all-pro team.



His 16 sacks are 6th-most in Eagles history – Reggie White owns three of the top five spots – and he led the NFL with five forced fumbles.



It’s been quite a year of firsts for the Haddon Heights High School graduate.



“Extremely grateful and blessed, humbled, and appreciative,” he said. “It’s been a hard couple years trying to get some type of recognition, and finally getting some, it means a lot. To finally be recognized, I’m taking these victories as they come. Clearly not satisfied. There’s a lot more to do.”



Like Graham years earlier, Reddick was motivated by the “1st-round bust” tag he heard after managing just 7 ½ sacks in his first three seasons after the Cards made him the 13th pick in the 2017 draft.



“I’ve been working hard to change that narrative,” he said. “So many negative narratives put out my first couple years. All I’ve been doing is working hard and trying to change my path in the NFL and be the best NFL player I could be. Taking these victories as they come and doing my best to build on them.



“Now it’s just time to turn up that sense of urgency. Time to turn up your play. This is where it really matters. Now you’re talking about being eliminated if you lose. So I’m just preparing. We’ve been talking about all these accolades that are coming in and stuff and it’s been real cool, and I’ll take some time to reflect on the year.



“But right now, really honed in on making this playoff push and trying to get to Arizona for the Super Bowl.”