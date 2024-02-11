Eagles give Haason Reddick permission to seek a trade

The well-traveled edge rusher Haason Reddick is set to play for his fourth different team in 2024.

The Eagles have given Reddick permission to seek a trade, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 29-year-old Reddick has one year let on the three-year, $45 million contract he signed with the Eagles in 2022. He has the highest cap number of any player on the Eagles for the 2024 season, but none of his pay is guaranteed. A team trading for him would owe him $16 million, unless his contract is renegotiated.

Reddick started all 17 games and the playoff game for the Eagles last season. He led the Eagles with 11 sacks.