Eagles’ Haason Reddick named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Reddick becomes latest Eagle to be honored early in magical season

Another week, another award.

Eagles edger rusher Haason Reddick has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after his performance in the Birds’ 29-21 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Reddick had 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 QB hit, 1 TFL and 4 tackles to help the Eagles stay undefeated at 4-0. His strip-sack on Trevor Lawrence late in the fourth quarter basically ended the game.

The Eagles have now started the season with a Player of the Week award in four straight weeks and have had three consecutive DPOW awards. The Eagles are the first team since the 2000 Buccaneers to have three straight DPOW awards.

Week 1: Zech McPhearson, NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Week 2: Darius Slay, NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Week 3: Brandon Graham, NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Week 4: Haason Reddick, NFC Defensive Player of the Week

In addition to those awards, quarterback Jalen Hurts was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September.

This is Reddick’s second time taking the honor. He also won the award in Week 14 of the 2020 season as a member of the Cardinals when he had an incredible 5.0 sacks against the Giants.

What really made Reddick’s performance stand out against the Jags was his ability to take away the football.

“You know what's great about Haason, and Howie [Roseman] was just talking to me about this,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “He's a guy that has been able to force a lot of fumbles. Not only get to the quarterback, but force a lot of fumbles.

“We talk so much about creating turnovers and how you create turnovers. There are definitely things we can do as coaches to take it to another level. Make no mistake about it, it's about the players creating the turnovers, and good players know how to create turnovers.”

After a slow start to his season, Reddick has really turned it on the last couple of games. After failing to register a sack or a QB hit in Weeks 1 or 2, in the last two weeks, Reddick has 3.5 sacks and 3 QB hits.

Longtime Eagles DT Fletcher Cox said Sunday was “absolutely” Reddick’s coming out party.

“He talked about it all week,” Cox said. “I was so happy seeing him fly around. Really happy. He talked about it all week at his walk-throughs at practice and any meeting that we had a chance to talk that he was just going to be himself.”

