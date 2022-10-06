Eagles’ Haason Reddick looking forward to another game in Arizona

Linebacker Haason Reddick is the one player on the Philadelphia Eagles’ active roster that used to play for the Arizona Cardinals. Reddick, of course, was the Cardinals’ first-round pick in 2017 and spent four years with the team, largely not working out because they wanted him to be an off-ball linebacker.

After leaving in free agency in 2021, first with the Carolina Panthers on a one-year deal and now with the Eagles on a three-year contract, he gets to face his former team for the second time.

It is something he looks forward to for a number of reasons. Part of it is to show off and part is to reconnect with people.

“It’s always special to go back there,” he told reporters in Philly this week after practice. “I always want to go back there just to show them what (they) let go. But I just love going back. seeing some of the guys I played against, some of the coaches that had real love for me while I was there and then, you know of course, some of the fans that had love for me when I was there.”

Reddick already had his first homecoming in 2021 with the Panthers.

In that game, he had four tackles, 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble. His strip sack on Colt McCoy on the Cardinals’ first possession set up the Panthers’ first touchdown en route to a 17-0 lead and 34-10 win.

Reddick had 11 sacks last season for the Panthers before signing a three-year deal to join the Eagles.

Through four games this season, he has 3.5 sacks (all in the last two games), three quarterback hits and a league-high three forced fumbles.

