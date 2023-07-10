Eagles’ Haason Reddick lands in the top 5 of an NFL coaches, executives edge rusher rankings

Haason Reddick has reached elite status, and with the growing reputation comes growing expectations from fans and experts.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler does a year survey of coaches, players, and executives to rank the top 10 players at each position.

Voters provided Fowler with the best ten players at a position.

Fowler then ranked candidates based on the number of top-10 votes, composite average, and dozens of interviews, research, and film-study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Philadelphia was shut out of the weakside linebacker and defensive tackle rankings, but Haason Reddick landed in the top five of the pass rusher rankings.

5. Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

Highest ranking: 2 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 28 | Last year’s ranking: Unranked “He’s a closer,” an NFC executive said. “Three years, three teams, double-digit sacks back-to-back-to-back. That’s an impossible stat.” Reddick’s five forced fumbles for the Eagles led the NFL, and his 27.5% pass rush win rate ranks second. “This is the perfect case of talent entering into the proper situation where he’s used correctly,” an NFL personnel evaluator said.

Reddick has logged 10+ sacks in three consecutive seasons, and with three different teams, the first player in league history to achieve such a feat.

Reddick’s 16 sacks were tied for second most in the NFL.

Advertisement

The talented pass rusher could struggle to duplicate his 2022 numbers after Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman added former Georgia defenders Jalen Carter (9th) and Nolan Smith (30th) in the NFL draft.

Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham return after double-digit sack seasons, and the Birds will look to be even more aggressive in 2023.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Best available NFL free agents ahead of training camp Best Eagles player to wear every jersey number 10 best salary cap bargains for the Eagles in 2023 Snap count predictions for each of the Eagles' 2023 draft picks Brian Johnson named the Eagles' offensive X-Factor for 2023

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire