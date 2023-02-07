Eagles' Haason Reddick dissects play vs. 49ers' tight end in NFC title game

Reddick dissects costly matchup vs. Kroft in NFC title game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The turning point in the 2023 NFC Championship Game between the 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles was the first-quarter strip sack by Haason Reddick, which resulted in Brock Purdy suffering a torn UCL, hamstringing San Francisco for the remainder of the game.

On Tuesday during Super Bowl LVII week, the Eagles' sack leader was asked about the formation of the play, which featured backup tight end Tyler Kroft blocking Reddick on the offensive line, a decision that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan since has been criticized for.

“I don’t think it was really a specific matchup,” Reddick told reporters. “I think that’s how the play was called, and that’s the scheme. It was a play-action pass. Usually, that’s what you want to do is the offense tries to bait the defenders into a run block so that they don’t pass rush, but that’s it; I don’t think it was like, ‘We’re going to put a tight end on Hasson Reddick.’”

While Reddick believes that’s how the 49ers called the play, it doesn’t change the fact that the 28-year-old was salivating after seeing Kroft on the other side of the line.

“Oh man,” Reddick said postgame when NBC Sports’ Peter King asked what he was thinking at the sight of Kroft. “Really bad things.”

Despite finishing the NFC title game without their quarterback, 49ers players defended Shanahan's play call.

“If Coach Shanahan calls something, I’m going to do it to the best of my ability and I believe the guys around me can do it, we have a good tight end room,” George Kittle told reporters on Jan. 31.

“Whoever it is is talented to make that block. Reddick is a fantastic pass-rusher ... but I believe Kroft can make that block for the timing that you need to make that block for. It didn’t happen, that’s football.”

Story continues

The play resulted in many 49ers fans asking themselves, “what if” Purdy didn’t get injured early against the Eagles. It’s a question that many in the Bay will be asking, especially if Philadelphia lifts the Vince Lombardi trophy on Sunday.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast