Eagles Grind Out A Comeback Victory On TNF

We are getting closer to mid-way through the fantasy season and 2020 is shaping up to be an interesting, if unpredictable, year. Thursday night football featured a divisional grudge match between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles in the city of brotherly love.

But first, we have some scheduling changes to address that impact this weekend’s slate of games.

COVID Schedule Change

Earlier this week, offensive tackle Trent Brown for the Las Vegas Raiders tested positive for COVID-19. All five of the o-line starters were sent home to isolate and were put on the reserve COVID list. To make matters worse, after investigating contract tracing to identify any players Brown had come into close contact with, it has come to light that Brown had not been wearing his tracking device as often as he should. Upon video review, the offensive line was also spotted congregated without masks. Hopefully, this whole pandemic surveillance won't result in coaches or GMs throwing the red challenge flag.

In a preemptive measure, the NFL has decided to make some key schedule changes. Instead of playing in primetime on Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Raiders will instead be competing on Sunday afternoon at 4:05 pm EST. The Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals will be now be playing on Sunday night.

This is stating the obvious here, but we need to keep a close eye on any further positive tests out of the Raiders’ camp. If the starters can clear the COVID protocols, they will be playing on missed practices. If they are unable to go, then a backup o-line will be in charge of keeping QB Derek Carr upright and giving RB Josh Jacobs a running lane against one of the best defenses in the league. The Raiders were facing an uphill battle against the Buccaneers to begin with and this makes matters much worse.

TNF Grudge Match in the NFC-Least

*Insert Dramatic Voice* Under the bright lights of Thursday night football, two division rivals with deep grudges go head-to-head to fight for first place in their division.

Behold!

*And, scene*

If there is one play that could possibly encompass the NFC East, it’s QB Daniel Jones tripping over himself at over 21 mph and coming up short of a touchdown with no one around him.

Jokes aside, this game was indeed a gritty grudge match. Both defenses stepped up to the plate, each with an interception and pressures to both quarterbacks the whole night.

It was simple, but crucial mistakes on the Giants Defense that cost the win in the final minutes of the game when QB Carson Wentz came alive on the final two drives.

If you just looked at the box score, it would appear the Eagles had the game in hand. They led in time of possession 32:17 to 27:43, had 117 more total yards, 17 more plays, and double the amount of passing first downs than the Giants.

However, if you are an Eagles fan, you were bemoaning the entire the game wondering why you became an Eagles fan in the first place. Although, I am told this happens every weekend. Even on bye weeks.

Despite a slow start and only a 10-7 score at halftime, the game picked up the pace dramatically at the end of the second half and was an exciting finish in a division that has been less so. The Giants are now 1-6 and the Eagles are 2-4-1, while Washington and the Cowboys are both 1-5 heading into their Week 7 matchups. It’s amazing that the division leader has only two wins, yet here we are.

A few things became a bit clearer. The Giants are an enthusiastic but young team who have a lot of talent but a lot to learn while the Eagles just refuse to quit. It’s as though they are so used to being underdogs that is in those moments when they do their best work. Don't forget, they almost came back on the Baltimore Ravens last week, as well as manufacturing a comeback victory down by 11 in this matchup.

Despite all of the injuries and new faces, the Eagles will try to win on sheer determination alone. Sometimes, that is exactly what it takes to win in 60 minutes.

It wasn’t pretty, but I am not ready to count the Eagles the out just yet.

