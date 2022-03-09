How Eagles’ Greg Ward helps unique draft hopeful D’Eriq King

How Greg Ward helps one of the most unique players in this draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

D’Eric King is confident about his future in the NFL.

Even if he has to change positions.

That confidence comes because he’s seen it done before by his former college teammate Greg Ward.

So last week at the NFL combine, King was ready to do whatever it takes to play in the NFL. Want him to play quarterback? Great. Want him to play receiver? Fine. Want him to return kicks? Pile it on.

That attitude might serve him well if and when he hears his name called during the draft. And it’s very similar to the attitude Ward has had about his NFL career.

“One of my close friends Greg Ward, he was the quarterback my freshman year at Houston,” King said at the combine. “He was a really good college quarterback. He’s been in the league for (going on) six years now playing wide receiver for the Eagles. So, I kind of look to him for advice. Seeing him doing it kind of made it easier for me to be open. So, I’m open to doing whatever it takes to make a roster.”

Like Ward, King’s journey began at the University of Houston. King actually began as a receiver there but became the starting quarterback not long after. In 2018, King threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 6 touchdowns to go along with another 674 on the ground before he blew out his knee.

King eventually transferred to Miami, where he spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Hurricanes. He played in 11 games in 2020 but lasted just 3 in 2021 before a shoulder injury put him out for the year.

Now, after an up-and-down college career that lasted through six seasons, King — who was once thought to be a serious contender for the Heisman Trophy — is just hoping he gets drafted and is just hoping for an NFL career. At whatever position it comes.

King feels like he’s a better quarterback than receiver but is realistic about his future. That’s why last week at the combine, where he measured in at 5-foot-9, he said he was willing to throw passes during quarterback drills and catch passes as a receiver.

Although they were teammates for just one season at Houston, King and Ward have remained close. And King is happy to get advice from the Eagles veteran.

What’s the best piece of advice he’s gotten from Ward?

“Just go all in, right?” King said. “This process is hard, right? Played quarterback my whole life and having to train for both. And the little advice he gave me was just go all in, just be locked in, be 100 percent in it and see what happens. Don’t be scared to fail. Don’t be scared to fail. Just do whatever you can to get your best opportunity.”

Ward signed with the Eagles as a UDFA in 2017 and had to wait his turn. He worked his way up from the practice squad and in 2020 caught 53 passes for 419 yards and 6 touchdowns. While his usage dropped in 2021, he’s one of the most respected players in the locker room for his attitude and his persistence.

No matter what happens to Ward in the future — he’s a restricted free agent this offseason — his journey was a successful one and it’s one that King wants to emulate if need be.

King last week said opinions among the NFL teams with interest in him are split. Some think of him as a quarterback; some think of him as a receiver.

Because opinions are split, King had been training for both positions in the lead-up to the draft and he’ll continue to do that before the Miami pro day this spring.

When King works out, he goes through all his quarterback drills and then when he’s done what was basically a full workout, he’ll start back up again as a receiver. He has learned how important it is to map his day out because there are just “not that many hours in the day,” he said.

“You’ve got to focus on a lot of different things, right?” King explained. “A lot of guys, when they’re training for the combine or pro days, they get to focus on one position. Straight quarterback or straight receiver. I think with me doing both, I kind of got to have more time to do all that.”

If you’re wondering, King trains as a quarterback and a receiver on the same days.

In a typical week leading up to the combine, he would throw Monday-Thursday, taking Friday off and would throw again on Saturday. And then he would also run routes Monday-Wednesday. Beyond all that, King had also been training for all the usual combine events that he will presumably run at the Miami pro day on March 30.

Until then, King will continue to prepare for his NFL future. No matter the position.

Just having a guy like Ward to look up to has helped.

“I think Greg’s a perfect example,” King said. “Me and him are similar players. Like I said, he’s been in the NFL for six years now. That’s a blessing. I’m trying to get in to get one (season). You know what I mean? Greg’s a really good guy I look up to. So, yeah, he’s really encouraging.”