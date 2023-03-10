Eagles grant CB Darius Slay permission to seek a trade ahead of free agency

Darius Slay wants a contract extension and with the NFL free agency period set to kick off, Eagles brass has given the Pro Bowl cornerback permission to seek a trade.

The Philadelphia Eagles have allowed Darius Slay's agent Drew Rosenhaus to seek a trade, per sources. The Eagles are still hopeful to find a solution where Slay remains an Eagle. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 10, 2023

The league salary cap is expected to exceed $224 million in 2023, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and where things currently stand, Philadelphia is expected to have roughly $8 million in cap space.

The Birds are set to have 18 pending free agents, and with another likely retool schedule on defense, the organization could conjure up a scheme for more flexibility.

Philadelphia could free up $12 million by restructuring his current deal, but with the veteran looking past the 2023 season, Slay could wind up in greener pastures with more years.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Full 7-round Eagles 2023 mock draft: post-NFL scouting combine Eagles release Brett Toth ahead of 2023 NFL free agency Eagles to hire Temple defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot as linebackers coach Eagles updated depth chart ahead of 2023 NFL free agency 15 free agents the Eagles can sign that don't count against compensatory picks

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire