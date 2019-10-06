Eagles grab quick 7-0 lead

A Darren Sproles punt return set the Eagles up near midfield for their first possession of Sunday’s game against the Jets and it didn’t take long for them to turn it into points.

Jordan Howard ran one yard for a touchdown to cap a nine-play, 53-yard scoring drive. The score put the Eagles up 7-0 with 7:44 left to play in the first quarter.

Howard ran three times for 21 yards on the drive and Carson Wentz hit Alshon Jeffery for a 13-yard gain to account for another chunk of yardage. Wentz’s lone incompletion was the result of a smart play as he chased down a bad snap and threw the ball away to avoid a big loss of yardage.

The Jets’ offense went three and out to open the game. Brandon Graham posted a sack on Luke Falk on third down to force a punt.