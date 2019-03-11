Eagles grab DL Malik Jackson, who was cut by Jaguars in a cost-cutting move

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the free-agent rush to land a nice piece for their defensive line.

Malik Jackson, one of the big prizes of free agency three years ago, has agreed to join the Eagles according to ESPN’s Josina Anderson. The deal is for $30 million over three years, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. Jackson was available right away because he was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars in a cost-cutting move last week, and therefore didn’t have to wait for his 2018 contract to expire like most free agents hitting the market on Wednesday.

That’s not a bad deal for Jackson, though nothing like his one with the Jaguars. After a great 2015 season with the Broncos, Jackson hit free agency at age 26 and signed a six-year, $85.5 million deal.

Malik Jackson was once a marquee free agent

After Super Bowl 50, Jackson was in high demand.

Jackson was a key part of an incredible Broncos defense that carried that team to a championship. Von Miller won Super Bowl MVP, but it easily could have been Jackson, who was very good all season. When he hit free agency at a prime age he got a mega-deal from the Jaguars, which included $42 million guaranteed.

Jackson was good with the Jaguars, with 18 sacks in three seasons on a defense that was dominant in 2017, though it’s probably also fair to say he wasn’t quite worth the deal he was given. Still, he’s a quality defensive lineman and there will always be a demand for that.

Jackson a good addition for Eagles

The signing is a solid one for the Eagles. Jackson didn’t have a great 2018, but he has always been a good interior pass rusher and has been a good run defender for most of his career as well.

Jackson isn’t the marquee player he was a few years ago, but he’s just 29 and helps fill the hole left by the departure of Michael Bennett, who will reportedly be traded to the Patriots on Wednesday as the league year starts. Jackson will be a nice fit next to star defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

Jackson is not the splash signing he was three years ago, but the Eagles are probably quite pleased to land a key player before free agency officially begins.

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97), cut by the Jaguars last week, has landed with the Eagles. (AP)

