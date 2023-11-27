Eagles grab 28-24 lead on Jalen Hurts' third touchdown pass

The Eagles didn't get much going offensively in the first half of Sunday's home game against the Bills, but they've found a better groove after halftime.

Jalen Hurts threw his third touchdown pass of the second half with 11:07 left to play in the game and the Olamide Zaccheaus score put them up 28-24. It's the first lead they've had since 8:34 was left on the clock in the first half.

Hurts only had four completions in the first half, but he's now 10-of-18 for 127 yards and the touchdowns to Zaccheaus, A.J. Brown, and Devonta Smith.

The Brown touchdown made it a three-point game, but the Bills moved back up by 10 on Josh Allen's second touchdown run. Running back D'Andre Swift continued running well to set up Smith's score and James Bradberry picked off an Allen pass to give the Eagles a chance to keep the momentum rolling.