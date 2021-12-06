Eagles center Jason Kelce was on the injury report because of his knee heading into Sunday’s game against the Jets, but he still made his 118th consecutive start.

Kelce wasn’t able to finish, however. He left late in the fourth quarter after hurting his knee again, but head coach Nick Sirianni made it sound like he’ll have a chance to extend his ironman streak once the team returns from their bye week.

“Obviously, everybody holds their breath when something like that happens to Jason,” Sirianni said, via Reuben Frank of NBCPhiladelphia.com. “We got good, positive news back today on him today. I’m not going to put a timetable on anybody as you guys know, but we’re hopeful after the bye he’ll be ready to go.”

Nate Herbig botched a shotgun snap on the first play after Kelce’s injury and he was penalized twice while Kelce was out in Week 12, so the Eagles would definitely prefer to stick with the experienced starter.

Running back Miles Sanders also left Sunday’s game early, but said he expects his ankle to be fine for Week 15. Sirianni said the team is hopeful running back Jordan Howard‘s knee will be good to go after the bye as well. Howard did not play against the Jets.

Eagles got “positive news” about Jason Kelce’s knee injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk