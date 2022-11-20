Eagles got Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph for identical deals

Recently, we broke down the Ndamukong Suh contract with the Eagles. Here’s the breakdown for the Linval Joseph contract.

See Ndamukong Suh.

Per multiple sources, the Eagles persuaded Joseph and Suh to accept the same terms. Base value of $1.25 million. Maximum compensation of $2.5 million.

As one source put it, Suh deserves a lot of credit for taking such a team-friendly deal. He could have gotten more from the Buccaneers before the season. He possibly, if not probably, could have gotten more from another team now. But he wants to win. He also was attracted to the passion of the team’s fans.

And so the rich have gotten richer this week. Two experienced and talented veteran defensive tackles were available, and the Eagles got them both.

