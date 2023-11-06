Advertisement
Are the Eagles as good as their record this season? | Sunday Night Blitz

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab discuss just how good Philadelphia is despite having the best record in the NFL. Hear the full conversation on “Sunday Night Blitz” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.