Eagles GM Howie Roseman won’t rule out drafting a QB at No. 6 overall

In the story on the team website, the team says Howie Roseman "did not rule out" using the No. 6 pick on a quarterback. https://t.co/wGreOhSzmx — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) March 17, 2021

With the new league year in the NFL officially underway, the Eagles just announced the trade of Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts.

While thanking Wentz for his services, the Eagles also addressed free agency, the future with Jalen Hurts, and April’s NFL draft.

Loss in the chaos of the Wentz announcement on the team’s official site was this tidbit from the Eagles general manager concerning the No. 6 overall pick.

Roseman made it clear that the Eagles will do the “due diligence” and a quarterback at No. 6 overall isn’t out of the question.

“It’s clear what we’re looking for and what we’re not,” Roseman said.

“We’re excited about that opportunity here coming up,” Roseman said. “Hopefully, we’re never in this spot again picking where we’re picking, but at the same time, make the most of it.”



These next 43 days will tell a lot about the Eagles’ future and their plans in April’s NFL draft.

We know for sure, that nothing is off the table at this point.

