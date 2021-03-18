Breaking News:

Texans QB Deshaun Watson facing a third lawsuit alleging sexual assault

Eagles GM Howie Roseman non-committal on Jalen Hurts as Eagles starting QB during press conference

The Eagles have options in the NFL draft and it appears the team’s general manager will do his due diligence on every scenario at the quarterback position leading up to April 29.

During his Thursday zoom meeting, Roseman was given several opportunities to commit to Jalen Hurts as his starter at quarterback.

the most Roseman would do was acknowledge that Hurts is the only quarterback he currently has on the roster at the moment.

The Eagles will likely inquire about any trade, free agent, or NFL draft scenario featuring a quarterback, but we’re unlikely to really know what the organization is thinking until draft night.

    Eagles general manager Howie Roseman says the team won't rule out using a quarterback on the No. 6 pick in April's NFL Draft

  • Howie Roseman: Trading Zach Ertz has to make sense for the Eagles, too

    Tight end Zach Ertz is reportedly “increasingly impatient” that the Eagles have not traded him, but the team is reportedly looking for a draft pick in the third or fourth round. And apparently Philadelphia is sticking to that request. In his Thursday press conference, General Manager Howie Roseman didn’t sound like he’s ready to let [more]

  • Carson Wentz began doubting his future with Eagles as soon as he got benched

    Carson Wentz on Thursday said he began to question his future in Philadelphia when he got benched against the Packers. By Reuben Frank

    The first time Ken Jeong arrived on the set of “Community,” co-star Joel McHale jokingly asked him what he was doing there. Shouldn’t the breakout “The Hangover” actor be focusing on movies? “Then I kind of thought like, we had been handed this secret weapon,” McHale recalled. “And then of course, six years and two […]

    The only commodity of any insurance company is money. Thus, every insurance company operates under the desire to collect as much money as possible in premiums while paying out as little money as possible in claims. Sometimes, a denial of a claim sparks litigation. Via Robert Moran of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles have sued [more]

    The Texans continued making over their roster with a pair of moves at tight end on Thursday. According to multiple reports, the team released Darren Fells and made a trade with the Patriots that will send Ryan Izzo to Houston. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports a 2022 seventh-round pick will go back to New [more]

    After a huge blowout win over the Flyers, the SportsNite crew determines if the Rangers can sustain this kind of success and bring this energy into their upcoming matchups.

  • Howie Roseman: Carson Wentz trade is a win-win

    With the new league year arriving on Wednesday, teams may finally address transactions that have become official — like the Carson Wentz trade from Philadelphia to Indianapolis. In his Thursday press conference, General Manager Howie Roseman thanked Wentz for his contributions to the team in his opening statement, saying Wentz played like an MVP and [more]

    Free agency has been a hot time for NFL quarterbacks. Here’s a look at this week’s QB signings and what they could mean for teams, players involved.

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

    On ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ the actress accepted Moore’s apology for her behavior when the two competed on ‘The Celebrity Apprentice.’ After a years-long feud between the movie star and the reality TV star, Vivica A. Fox has finally accepted Kenya Moore‘s apology. Back in 2014, the two women were cast on the NBC reality series, The Celebrity Apprentice.

  • Khama Worthy is going to do what he’s got to do at UFC 260

    When UFC lightweight Khama Worthy looks back on 2020, the thing that most comes to mind for him was how fortunate he ended up being. No matter how difficult the year was, he was still able to fight. Though things didn’t always go his way, the fact that he was able to compete multiple times put him in a much better spot than many other fighters. “I think it was just an experience,” Worthy told MMWeekly.com. “I feel grateful that I made it through, because a lot of people weren’t as lucky. “I only had two fights, though I would have liked to get in four fights a year, but I still got to get two fights. Everything being shut down, trying to find training partners and everything, it was an experience.” In addition to being able to fight last year, Worthy was able to keep his individual training going even when the ability to work with others was virtually eliminated. “I own my own gym so I never stopped for my training,” said Worthy. “But it was still difficult to get training partners. “My game is always evolving. In this sport you’re either evolving or dying. I’m a different fighter every fight.” Khama Worthy - UFC 241 weigh-in Khama Worthy faces Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 260 On March 27 in Las Vegas, Worthy (16-7) will look to get back on the winning track when he faces Jamie Mullarkey (12-4) in a 155-pound main card bout at UFC 260. Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights “He’s a tough guy,” Worthy said of Mullarkey. “He’s 0-2 in the UFC, so he’s fighting for his job. I feel like if you’re 0-3 in the UFC you’re going to get cut, so he’s on his way out because I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do. “I know for sure he’s going to come out ready for and that’s exactly what we’re set for.” If the last year has taught him anything, Worthy feels it’s best to just follow where the path leads him in 2021 rather than try to force things to happen. “In Covid times you’ve just got to go with the punches,” said Worthy. “You can’t spend too much time planning things out. It sucks that my career started then Covid kicked in, so I’m just rolling with the punches.”

    The next steps after Ralph Krueger's firing.

    T.J. McConnell (Indiana Pacers) with a buzzer beater vs the Brooklyn Nets, 03/17/2021

    NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood would like to make it very clear that the Sunday Night Football booth doesn’t have an Aaron Rodgers-Jordan Love situation on its hands now that Drew Brees has signed on with the broadcast team. Speaking on a conference call this afternoon, Flood scrambled to dispel speculation that the NFL’s all-time […]

    An HBO Max subscription lets you stream big-ticket films like 'Zack Snyder's Justice League,' 'Godzilla Vs. Kong,' and 'The Suicide Squad' the same day they arrive in theaters