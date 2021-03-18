Eagles GM Howie Roseman non-committal on Jalen Hurts as Eagles starting QB during press conference
Howie Roseman on report #Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie told him to prioritize Jalen Hurts' success as opposed to creating QB competition: We haven't been told anything other than strengthening this team moving forward.
Roseman also said all avenues will be open to improve QB room.
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 18, 2021
The Eagles have options in the NFL draft and it appears the team’s general manager will do his due diligence on every scenario at the quarterback position leading up to April 29.
During his Thursday zoom meeting, Roseman was given several opportunities to commit to Jalen Hurts as his starter at quarterback.
the most Roseman would do was acknowledge that Hurts is the only quarterback he currently has on the roster at the moment.
The Eagles will likely inquire about any trade, free agent, or NFL draft scenario featuring a quarterback, but we’re unlikely to really know what the organization is thinking until draft night.
