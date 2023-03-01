Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman is hoping for a lot of movement at QB in the Top 10 of NFL draft

After two years of uncertainty at the position, Howie Roseman has his quarterback of the present and future in All-Pro signal-caller, Jalen Hurts.

Philadelphia has two top 10 picks in April’s NFL draft and without any need for a quarterback, the Eagles could be looking to land an elite player or trade back.

During his NFL combine press conference, Roseman was asked about potentially evaluating the four top prospects at the position.

The Eagles GM looked relaxed when stating that he’s hoping for a lot of movement at the quarterback position in the top 10.

#Eagles GM Howie Roseman said he expects and hopes there will be a lot of movement at QB in the Top 10: pic.twitter.com/uNrYQmtqvM — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) February 28, 2023

Teams will likely jockey for the opportunity to draft Bryce Young (Alabama), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Will Levis (Kentucky), and Anthony Richardson (Florida) in those first 8-10 picks.

The idea is that things could get interesting at No. 10 overall if one of the quarterbacks starts to slip and a quarterback-needy team calls Philadelphia about a potential trade.

More Eagles News and Notes!

7 takeaways from Eagles' coach Nick Sirianni at the NFL Combine 10 takeaways from Eagles' GM Howie Roseman at the NFL Combine Eagles hire Sean Desai as defensive coordinator to replace departed Jonathan Gannon Eagles announce updates to offensive coaching staff headlined by Brian Johnson's promotion to OC Seahawks' Pete Carroll confirms that Sean Desai will be Eagles new DC

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire