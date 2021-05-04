Eagles GM Howie Roseman explains viral draft room confrontation

Howie Roseman explains viral draft room confrontation originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After a miserable 2020 season highlighted by bad decisions, poor play and organizational infighting, the Eagles had a good start to the NFL Draft when they traded up for wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

The good vibes didn't last long, though.

Following their third-round pick, where the Eagles traded down from No. 70 to No. 73 to select Milton Williams, general manager Howie Roseman could be seen having an awkward discussion with senior director of player personnel Tom Donahoe.

Eagles Senior Football Advisor Tom Donahoe does not look happy about the 3rd rd. pick pic.twitter.com/wR5ys6Plc9 — 4th and JAWN (@4thandJawn) May 1, 2021

Donahoe appeared unhappy with the Williams pick, and it turns out the video didn't lie. Roseman explained on sports radio WIP in Philadelphia that Donahoe wanted NC State defensive tackle Alim McNeil over Williams. McNeil was on the board when the Eagles traded down but was taken 72nd overall by Detroit, right before the Eagles' newly acquired pick.

Per the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane, Donahoe wasn't the only member of the front office who preferred McNeil over Williams.

This isn't the first time the NFL draft room camera has gotten the best of the Eagles. Last year, a video surfaced of the Vikings decision-makers laughing at Philly for taking wide receiver Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson. Jefferson ended up winning Offensive Rookie of the Year with Minnesota and ultimately broke Randy Moss' rookie receiving record.

So if last year has any bearing on the Eagles' pick, you can expect McNeil to be a Pro-Bowl caliber player for the Lions right away.