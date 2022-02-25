Eagles GM Howie Roseman, coach Nick Sirianni to speak at NFL Combine

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Howie Roseman
    American football executive
  • Nick Sirianni
    Nick Sirianni
    American football coach

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine will again take place in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium from March 1 to March 7.

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine allows prospects to participate in on-field drills in front of NFL evaluators. Additionally, prospects have the opportunity to interview with NFL teams.

NFL coaches and general managers will also speak throughout the week, and according to Zach Berman, Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni will address the media on Wednesday, March 2, at 1:15, and 1:30 P.M.

With three first-round picks in April’s selection process and Roseman entering the final year of his contract, this week’s evaluation process will start an almost 60-day process of assessing prospects and landing three dynamic playmakers.

