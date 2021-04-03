Eagles make Gil Brandt’s list of teams that can’t afford any draft night mistakes

Howie Roseman is one of the top general managers in the NFL because of his salary cap wizardry and penchant for big trades and free-agent deals.

Roseman’s draft-day record has left a lot to be desired and over the past two years, the Eagles have missed out on some explosive weapons at the wide receiver position.

Former NFL personnel guru and NFL Network analyst, Gil Brandt broke down the seven teams who most need to succeed at the 2021 NFL Draft.

Philadelphia landed on the list at No. 6.

Philadelphia Eagles

First-round pick in 2021: No. 12 Total picks in 2021 NFL Draft: 11 Eagles GM Howie Roseman is a realist — he seems to be well aware that his roster is past its 2017 peak. Philadelphia’s trade down with Miami in this year’s draft — which netted an extra first-rounder in 2022 — also suggests he knows the rebuilding work won’t all be done this year. If Carson Wentz hits his play-time incentives with the Colts, the 2022 choice Philly acquired from Indy in exchange for the QB should become a first-rounder, as well, giving the Eagles plenty of ammunition to secure a quarterback if things don’t work out with Jalen Hurts this season. That said, it would make sense this April to do as much as possible to help Hurts succeed — and coming off a season in which Philadelphia receivers ranked 28th in the NFL in catches and 29th in receiving yards, with stalwart tight end Zach Ertz likely headed out of town, it will be crucial to find better playmakers in the draft. That, unfortunately, has been difficult for this team, which must break a recent trend of whiffing on receiver prospects (like Nelson Agholor, who had his best pro season after leaving Philly, and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, who has 14 catches and 254 receiving yards in his career thus far; the jury is still out on Jalen Reagor after an injury-marred rookie campaign). Philadelphia should also think about finding someone to develop behind veteran corner Darius Slay.

Philadelphia traded away the opportunity to land can’t miss prospects Ja’Marr Chase and Kyle Pitts, but Jaycee Horn, Patrick Surtain II, Micah Parsons, DeVonta Smith, and or Jaylen Waddle could allow Roseman to finally avoid the post-draft criticism that has plagued the Eagles top executive over the past few years.

