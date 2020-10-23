Eagles-Giants Week 7 report card: How do you grade this one?

Grading the Eagles' Week 7 win over Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles were trailing by 11 points late in the fourth quarter before they scored two touchdowns in the final 4 1/2 minutes to secure a 22-21 win over the Giants.

The Eagles improved to 2-4-1 and a win certainly helps cover up what wasn’t a very pretty performance.

Quarterback

Carson Wentz: 25/43, 359 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 91.1 rating

Another really uneven performance from Wentz. He was really trending toward a bad grade but he pulled off an improbable comeback on the final two drives. The Eagles scored two touchdowns in the final 4 1/2 minutes to get the win and Wentz was a huge part of that. On those final two drives, he was 5-for-7 for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns. It doesn’t excuse his careless play earlier in the game, but he was clutch on Thursday.

Grade: B

Running backs

Boston Scott: 12 carries, 26 yards; 3 catches, 46 yards, 1 TD

Without Miles Sanders in the lineup, Scott got the start and ended up with 92 scrimmage yards and caught the game-winning touchdown. Even though Corey Clement and Jason Huntley didn’t play a ton, they contributed too. Clement had a big 12-yard catch and Huntley gained 13 yards on two carries.

Grade: B

Wide receivers

Travis Fulgham: 5 catches, 73 yards

Even with James Bradberry covering him for most of Thursday, Fulgham still had a big game. He should have maybe had that one catch in the end zone but still a solid performance from him. Greg Ward made a tremendous sideline catch and finished with 5 for 42 yards and 1 touchdown. DeSean Jackson had 3 for 34 before his injury. And John Hightower caught a 59-yard bomb.

Grade: B

Tight ends

Richard Rodgers: 6 catches, 85 yards

Maybe we’re grading a little on a curve here but Rodgers had the second-best performance we’ve seen from an Eagles tight end this year, following Dallas Goedert’s performance in the opener. Rodgers caught two passes for 41 yards on the game-winning drive.

Grade: A

Offensive line

It was a rough performance from Jordan Mailata dealing with Markus Golden and Sua Opeta at left guard didn’t work out so well. The Giants ended up with 10 QB hits on Wentz, which means he’s been hit 26 times in five days. I know the OL is shorthanded but Wentz is running for his life right now.

Grade: D

Defensive line

Brandon Graham: 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 FF

The Eagles got two sacks from their DL and Graham’s strip-sack at the end of the game sealed the win. Probably not enough overall pressure from this unit but they came through with a big play late. I’d like to see a little more from Javon Hargrave. If Fletcher Cox keeps getting double-teamed, Hargrave needs to start beating 1-on-1s.

Grade: B-

Linebackers

Nate Gerry: 7 tackles, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 TFL

This was the best performance we’ve seen from the Eagles’ linebackers all season. Sure, the Giants don’t have a ton of matchup problems, but the LBs made plays. Gerry had a perfectly timed sack on a delayed blitz, Alex Singleton made a tremendous play to go through Devonta Freeman for a QB hit and even Duke Riley had a nice open field tackle.

Grade: B+

Secondary

Jalen Mills: 4 tackles, 1 QB hit, 1 INT, 1 PBU

The Giants’ offense was a little better on Thursday thanks to getting Sterling Shepherd back but the Eagles gave up too many big plays. Cre’Von LeBlanc and Darius Slay were beaten for touchdowns and Nickell Robey-Coleman had another forgettable performance. At least Jalen Mills had an INT.

Grade: D+

Special teams

Jake Elliott: 1/2 on FGs, missed 29-yarder

Coming into this game, Elliott had been perfect inside the 50 but he missed a 29-yard chip shot at the end of the first half. In addition to that, the Eagles finally got an 11-yard punt return but that was really all they did in the return game. And they gave up a 14-yard punt return that led to a touchdown on the very next snap.

Grade: D

Coaching

Record: 2-4-1

Some really curious decisions from Doug Pederson on Thursday. We have to start with the decision to call a fade on 4th-and-goal to a guy who had never played an offensive snap in the NFL until Thursday in Hakeem Butler. That wasn’t the only troubling call on Thursday. There were plenty, especially in the red zone, where the Eagles were 3-for-8. I know the Eagles are short-handed offensively, but that means the margin for error when it comes to play calling is even thinner.

Grade: D