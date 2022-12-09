Eagles-Giants: Saquon Barkley listed as questionable for Week 14 matchup

Giants are listing RB Saquon Barkley as questionable for Sunday vs. Eagles due to a neck injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2022

The Eagles and Giants are about 48 hours from kickoff at MetLife Stadium and star running back Saquon Barkley will be a game-time decision with a neck injury.

Barkley is dealing with a sore neck, but reports suggest he’ll play in a critical matchup for both teams.

Star defensive tackle Leonard Williams will likely also be a game-time decision.

Barkley has amassed 1,296 yards from scrimmage and has accounted for 31 percent of the Giants’ season total.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire