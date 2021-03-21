Eagles and Giants players actively recruiting free agent CB Adoree’ Jackson

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
Adoree’ Jackson has two NFC East visits scheduled in free agency and with both teams needing a value cornerback, the recruiting has gone to social media.

Players from both the Giants and Eagles are on Twitter actively recruiting or letting Jackson know that he’s wanted.

Veteran Giants safety Logan Ryan also has the ear of Jackson and it’ll be interesting to see if the talented by oft-injured cornerback makes it out of New Jersey without a contract.

