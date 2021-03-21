Eagles and Giants players actively recruiting free agent CB Adoree’ Jackson

Adoree’ Jackson has two NFC East visits scheduled in free agency and with both teams needing a value cornerback, the recruiting has gone to social media.

Players from both the Giants and Eagles are on Twitter actively recruiting or letting Jackson know that he’s wanted.

@AdoreeKnows You know what to do next brudda! 🤷🏿‍♂️ — JP (@JabrillPeppers) March 20, 2021

@AdoreeKnows You know what to do! — Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) March 21, 2021

Veteran Giants safety Logan Ryan also has the ear of Jackson and it’ll be interesting to see if the talented by oft-injured cornerback makes it out of New Jersey without a contract.

