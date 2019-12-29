Eagles at Giants live: Highlights and analysis from NFL Week 17 game

8 a.m.: It all comes down to this.

The Eagles certainly haven't had the season they hoped for but they have a chance to win the NFC East if they just take down the 4-11 Giants today. That might not be easy. After all, the Giants took them to overtime a few weeks ago and are now coming off two straight wins. But the Eagles should get it done.

There's also a chance that the Eagles could lose today and still make it to the playoffs. If Dallas loses to Washington, the Eagles would still win the NFC East. That game is also a 4:25 p.m. kickoff.

If you're heading to East Rutherford today, bring a raincoat or a poncho. There's some rain in the forecast for later this afternoon. There are expected to be a lot of Eagles fans at MetLife Stadium.

