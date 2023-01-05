Eagles-Giants injury reports: Jalen Hurts again listed as limited while taking first team reps

The Eagles released their Thursday injury report ahead of Sunday’s critical matchup against the Giants, and Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts participated in practice on a limited basis.

Miles Sanders was among 11 others listed as limited, while Lane Johnson (groin), Avonte Maddox (toe), Zech McPhearson (illness), and Josh Sweat (neck) were all non-participants.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Brett Toth, and Robert Quinn all returned to practice after having their 21-day practice windows activated.

Philadelphia will also have other roster moves to make as well, with punter Brett Kern unable to be activated from the practice squad after three prior callups.

Eagles injury report

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Eagles Thu Practice Report:

DNP: T Lane Johnson (groin), CB Avonte Maddox (toe), DE Josh Sweat (neck).

LIMITED: CB James Bradberry (resting player), LB Shaun Bradley (wrist), WR A.J. Brown (rest), DT Fletcher Cox (rest), G Landon Dickerson (rest), DE Brandon Graham (rest),

QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder), C Jason Kelce (rest), DE Janarius Robinson (ankle), RB Miles Sanders (knee), G Isaac Seumalo (rest), CB Darius Slay (rest).

FULL: CB Zech McPhearson (illness).

Giants injury report

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Williams and Jackson were both ruled out of the first matchup at MetLife Stadium, and their availability will be something to watch.

GIANTS INJURY REPORT 1/5 DNP:

OLB Azeez Ojulari (Ankle)

DL Leonard Williams (Neck) Limited:

C Jon Feliciano (Back)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (Knee) Full:

S Xavier McKinney (Fingers)

DL Dexter Lawrence (Not Injury Related/Rest) pic.twitter.com/KpJYdSoe33 — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) January 5, 2023

[listicle id=680041]

Story continues

[listicle id=680300]

[listicle id=680304]

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire