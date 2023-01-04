Eagles-Giants injury reports: Jalen Hurts listed as limited, Josh Sweat among 4 to not practice

The Eagles released their Wednesday injury report ahead of Sunday’s critical matchup against the Giants, and Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts participated in a walkthrough.

Miles Sanders was among two others listed as limited, while Lane Johnson (groin), Avonte Maddox (toe), Zech McPhearson (illness), and Josh Sweat (neck) were all non-participants.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Brett Toth, and Robert Quinn all returned to practice after having their 21-day practice windows activated.

Philadelphia will also have other roster moves to make as well, with punter Brett Kern unable to be activated from the practice squad after three prior callups.

Eagles injury report

Eagles listed Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) as limited participant in Wednesday’s walkthrough.

DNP: T Lane Johnson (groin), CB Avonte Maddox (toe), CB Zech McPhearson (illness), DE Josh Sweat (neck).

LIMITED: LB Shaun Bradley (wrist), RB Miles Sanders (knee).

Giants injury report

Williams and Jackson were both ruled out of the first matchup at MetLife Stadium, and there availability will be something to watch.

GIANTS INJURY REPORT 1/4 DNP:

C Jon Feliciano (Back)

DL Dexter Lawrence (Not Injury Related/Rest)

OLB Azeez Ojulari (Ankle)

DL Leonard Williams (Neck) Limited:

CB Adoree’ Jackson (Knee) Full:

S Xavier McKinney (Fingers) — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) January 4, 2023

