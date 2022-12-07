Eagles-Giants injury report: Kyzir White and Quez Watkins listed as limited participants
The Eagles released their Wednesday injury report ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the Giants, and three players were listed with designations.
Special teams standout Shaun Bradley didn’t practice due to a hamstring injury, while Kyzir White and Quez Watkins were limited participants.
Avonte Maddox also returned to practice after having his 21-day practice window opened, and he could return for the division matchup at MetLife Stadium.
Eagles injury report
Eagles walkthrough report (an estimation):
DNP: LB Shaun Bradley (hamstring)
LIMITED: WR Quez Watkins (shoulder), LB Kyzir White (ankle).
Giants injury report
