Eagles-Giants injury report: Brandon Graham DNP, Lane Johnson among 10 listed as limited
The Eagles released their Wednesday injury report ahead of the Divisional Round matchup against the New York Giants, and Jalen Hurts has no injury designation.
After missing two games with a shoulder sprain, Hurts is still sore, but he’s no longer listed on the report.
Avonte Maddox didn’t practice again and now looks like a long shot to return to the lineup while battling a significant toe injury.
Star pass rusher Brandon Graham missed practice due to an illness, while Lane Johnson was a limited participant along with 10 others who rested.
Eagles injury report
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Eagles Wed Practice Report:
DNP: DE Brandon Graham (illness, resting player), CB Avonte Maddox (toe).
LIMITED: CB James Bradberry (resting player), WR A.J. Brown (rest), DT Fletcher Cox (rest), G Landon Dickerson (rest), T Lane Johnson (groin, rest), C Jason Kelce (rest), DE Robert Quinn (back, rest), G Isaac Seumalo (rest), CB Darius Slay (rest), DE Josh Sweat (rest).
FULL: DT Linval Joseph (calf).
Giants injury report
Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
#NYGvsPHI Wednesday injury report… pic.twitter.com/0rLf17YRNv
— Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) January 18, 2023
[listicle id=681232]
[listicle id=681254]
[listicle id=680380]