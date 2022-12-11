Eagles-Giants inactives for Week 14

The Eagles released their list of inactives for Sunday afternoon with Shaun Bradley as the only player ruled out with an injury.

Avonte Maddox has been activated and will make his on-field return against the Giants for the first time since he was placed on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury.

Linebacker Christian Elliss was elevated from the practice squad for the first second this season, while undrafted rookie safety Reed Blankenship is projected to start his second game.

Eagles inactives

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Giants Inactives

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Active:

🏈Saquon Barkley

🏈Amari Cooper

🏈Trevor Lawrence

🏈Zay Jones

🏈Michael Carter

🏈Jeffery Simmons Inactive

🏈Leonard Williams

🏈Christian Darrisaw

🏈James Robinson

🏈Chris Evans — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 11, 2022

[listicle id=677410]

[listicle id=677408]

[listicle id=677759]

[listicle id=677963]

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire