Eagles-Giants final injury report: Avonte Maddox ruled out, Lane Johnson to start at right tackle

The Eagles released their final injury report ahead of the Saturday night divisional matchup and slot cornerback Avonte Maddox will miss his third straight game with a toe injury.

Star right tackle Lane Johnson will start against the Giants and won’t have an injury designation entering the playoff matchup.

Brandon Graham has battled an illness this week and should have a significant impact despite being a limited participant.

Eagles’ injury report vs. Giants:

OUT: CB Avonte Maddox (toe).

Limited: DE Brandon Graham (illness)

Full Practice: OT Lane Johnson (groin), DT Linval Joseph (calf), and DE Robert Quinn (back)

With Maddox out, the expectation is that C.J. Gardner-Johnson would spend time at safety, and in the slot during crucial passing situations.

Giants injury report

The only Giants player with an injury designation: OLB Azeez Ojulari (quad) is questionable. Everyone else is good to go. #Giants #Eagles — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 19, 2023

