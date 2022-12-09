Eagles-Giants final injury report: WR Quez Watkins and LB Kyzir White to play in Week 14

The Eagles released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the Giants, and special teams standout Shan Bradley was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

The move should allow for Christian Elliss to be elevated for his second straight contest.

Kyzir White and Quez Watkins had no injury designation and should star, while the team has until Saturday to activate Avonte Maddox.

Maddox logged his first full practice after having his 21-day practice window opened, and he could return for the division matchup at MetLife Stadium.

Eagles injury report

Philadelphia Eagles injury report for New York Giants:

OUT: LB Shaun Bradley (hamstring).

WR Quez Watkins (shoulder) and LB Kyzir White (ankle) received no injury designation.

A Saturday decision will be made on CB Avonte Maddox (hamstring) coming off IR.

Giants injury report

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (neck) is questionable for Sunday vs. the Eagles.

Star defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck) is doubtful.

Offensive guard Josh Ezeudu (neck), cornerback Adoree Jackson (knee), and offensive guard Shane Lemieux (toe) were all ruled out.

